D.he German health authorities reported 24,694 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 1083 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Saturday morning. The high of 1,188 new deaths was reached on Friday. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this contained 3500 late reports.

An interpretation of the data remains difficult because around Christmas and the turn of the year corona cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay, according to the RKI. According to the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM), the number of laboratory tests over the turn of the year fell again compared to Christmas week. Compared to the week before Christmas, the number has roughly halved in the past week.

Seven-day incidence

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 153.9 on Saturday morning. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The differences between the federal states are enormous, however: Saxony had the highest incidences with 269.8 and Thuringia with 232.4. Bremen had the lowest value with 74.0. Because of the holidays, the weekly values ​​should also be assessed with caution.

The RKI has counted 1,891,581 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the start of the pandemic. The total number of people who died with or with a proven Sars-CoV-2 infection rose to 39,878. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 1,511,800.

According to the RKI report on Friday, the nationwide seven-day R value was 1.09 (previous day: 0.92). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 109 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides. The RKI emphasized that the R-value may be underestimated because of the delays.