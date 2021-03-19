Friday, March 19, 2021
Coronavirus 200 of Kallio’s primary school students go to distance education due to coronary cases found at the school

by admin
March 19, 2021
in World
0

Pupils in grades 4-6 will transfer to distance learning.

Kallion 200 of primary school students will move on to distance learning starting next Monday. Exceptions are made for cases of coronavirus at school. The arrangements are aimed at ensuring safe contact teaching, the press release of the Helsinki Education Department states.

Students transferring to distance learning are 4th-6th grade students. Other students in the school continue in contact teaching. Distance education for those who transfer to it will continue until April 1. The school has a total of 500 students.

