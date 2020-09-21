In the 15th arrondissement of Paris, a new diagnostic center welcomed its first patients on Monday, September 21. The idea is to unclog the laboratories, literally taken by storm. You should normally be a priority and have proof to be tested. It can be a doctor’s prescription, a letter from the CPAM, or a professional card for health personnel.

In another center opened by the town hall of Paris, there were still few people Monday morning. Some people without a prescription were able to get tested before the crowds increased. 20 centers will be open within 15 days in Île-de-France. They will be open from 8 am to 2 pm, six days a week. They should allow 10,000 additional tests per day. However, these 20 new centers will not be enough to relieve the pressure on the laboratories in Île-de-France. The goal is to further increase their number in the coming weeks.

