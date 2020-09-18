The institute responsible for the study insists on the importance of not postponing the care of patients or people who need to be screened because, for some advanced stage cancers, a delay in the care may result by a major deterioration in the prognosis.

Delays in cancer diagnosis and treatment, linked to the first wave of coronavirus, could result in uncontaminated patients in excess cancer mortality of 2 to 5%, five years after the start of treatment, according to a French study made public on Friday, September 18. It is the delays and delays in the arrival of patients that have the greatest impact, shows the research presented by statistician Aurélie Bardet of the Gustave Roussy Institute in Villejuif.

These delays could translate into an increase “at least 2% of cancer deaths”, five years after diagnosis. An excess mortality which would mainly affect liver cancers, sarcomas and cancers of the head and neck. This research is based on a mathematical model which made it possible to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the organization of cancer care and the consequences on the prognosis, given the delays associated with confinement.

In the event of a resumption of the epidemic, the importance of not delaying the treatment must be stressed to the public authorities, patients or people who need to carry out screening, notes the institute in its press release. For some advanced stage cancers, a delay in treatment can lead to a major deterioration in the prognosis.

This preliminary study, called Grouvid, is on the program of the online congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO 2020), organized from September 19 to 21. The authors used hospital data from the Ile-de-France facility dedicated to cancer (nearly 4,900 patients), the inventory of changes in treatment during confinement as well as an analysis of international medical publications.

This evaluation model, used initially in France at the Gustave Roussy Institute, is intended to be extended to other centers, national and European and will be developed to determine the maximum lag not to be exceeded, in each situation. clinic, to minimize the impact on patient survival, said the institute on Friday.