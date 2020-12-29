Corona virus: In the last 24 hours, 16 thousand 432 new cases of deadly corona virus have been reported in the country. On the same day, 252 people died. With this, now the total number of corona cases in the country has gone up to one crore two lakh 24 thousand 303. A total of 24 thousand 900 people got cured yesterday. After this, 98 lakh 7 thousand 569 people have been cured of this epidemic so far.

16 million 98 lakh 1749 sample tests conducted so far

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that till yesterday (28 December) a total of 16.98 million 1749 sample tests have been done for corona virus in India, out of which 9 lakh 83 thousand 695 samples were tested yesterday.

Number of patients undergoing treatment reduced to 2.72 percent

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the number of infected people being treated for infection in the country has increased to 2,68,581. With this, the number of patients being treated in the total cases has come down to about 2.72 percent. The ministry said that if compared globally, the number of cases of corona in the country per one million population is about seven and a half thousand which is one of the lowest in the world. Globally, about 10 thousand people are infected on an average of 1 million population. In countries like Russia, England, Italy, Brazil, France and America, the number of corona cases per 1 million population is very high.

72.99% new patients related to 10 states and union territories

The ministry said that 72.99 percent of the new patients who have become infection free belong to 10 states and union territories. 79.61 percent of new cases are from 10 states and union territories. At the same time, 80.29 percent cases of daily deaths are related to 10 states and union territories. The ministry also informed that there is a steady decline in the deaths of daily patients in the country. India has a death rate of 107 per one million population, which is one of the lowest in the world, while the global average is 224.

