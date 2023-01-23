Coronavirus | 15,000 packages of corona medicine were ordered in Finland, of which only a fifth have been used – Hus would expand the use

Husi’s deputy chief physician suspects that those entitled to the corona drug Paxlovide do not know about the availability of the drug: “The problem is communication.”

Harley Street have prescribed the coronavirus drug Paxlovid in Finland since last summer to corona patients who are at risk of severe corona disease. Pfizer, which developed the drug, and the European Union, among others, have expected the drug to save a lot of corona patients. The oral medicine is meant to prevent more serious forms of the coronavirus.

However, the use of paxlovid has remained low in Finland.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, 15,000 copies of Paxlovid have been ordered in Finland. However, only about a fifth of the medicines have been used. For example, the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district Hus had prescribed around 1,000 Paxlovid courses by the end of last year.

Medicine has also been used a little in many other countries. Dagens Nyheterin According to Nature’s according to the US, the drug has been used more: about 6.7 million Americans have received Paxlovid.

Interest in the drug may have been reduced by the fact that the coronavirus is no longer as big a concern as before, Nature estimates.

However, there would be a need for Paxlovid in low-income countries, where the number of corona vaccinations is lower than in high-income countries. As with corona vaccines, Pfizer has only sold a fraction of the drug outside rich countries.

Pfizer has promised that the drug will prevent severe corona disease by almost 90 percent. Paxlovid is the first oral coronavirus drug to receive marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency.

Social and health Ministry has defined the patients entitled to Paxlovid in Finland. At the moment, people over 18 years of age who are at risk of serious coronavirus disease due to illness, a disease that weakens the immune system or age are entitled to the medicine.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Hus Eeva Ruotsalainen according to Paxlovid drug treatment target groups are currently too limited. He hopes that the target groups would be expanded to vaccinated people who are at risk due to their age or illness. The number of vaccinations received can have an effect on whether the drug belongs to the target group.

The risk groups mentioned by the Swede do not receive as good protection against serious disease from vaccinations as basic healthy working-age people, and therefore they would benefit not only from vaccinations but also from Paxlovid treatment.

“According to international research, vaccinated people benefit from the medicine when they belong to the risk groups of certain diseases. Finland’s policy is not completely in line with European policies,” says Ruotsalainen.

A special expert of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Elina Asola according to Finns, the expansion of Paxlovid’s target groups had some hopes in the past, but recently the availability of the drug has not caused any feedback.

The popular drug treatment target groups were last updated in early October. The Ministry is not currently preparing to expand it.

“Paxlovid is now targeted at those who are at high risk of getting serious corona disease,” says Asola.

Swedish says that a patient belonging to a risk group should always check if he is eligible for Paxlovide, regardless of whether he has had an official corona test or done a home test.

Not all those entitled to Paxlovid had information that they could receive the corona medicine.

“The problem is also a communication one,” Ruotsalainen says.

Hus sends a text message to those who have tested positive for the corona virus, directing them to Hus’s Paxlovid treatment website or to call the service number. According to the Swede, those who belong to the risk group should always undergo a public healthcare corona test.

However, Paxlovid cannot be prescribed to everyone who would be entitled to the medicine. It is not suitable for use with some other medicines. Medication should be started no later than five days after the onset of symptoms. The sooner it can be started, the better it prevents the severe form of corona disease. A course of Paxlovid lasts for five days.

Information about the medicine can be found on the website of your own wellness area.

At home the prescription drugs used are usually distributed through pharmacies, but Paxlovid is an exception to this. The medicine is currently not available in pharmacies.

“We have proposed distributing the medicine through pharmacies. Then the medicine would be available faster and closer,” says the pharmaceutical director of the Apteekkariliito Charlotte Sandler.

Currently, the drug is obtained with a prescription from a hospital pharmacy or a health center. In some other countries, the drug is already available in local pharmacies. For example, Sweden brought the drug to pharmacies before Christmas.