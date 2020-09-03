We now know its amount: 100 billion euros. A colossal sum which will constitute the stimulus plan for the economy presented Thursday, September 3. It already includes around thirty measures divided between three areas: ecological transition, businesses and solidarity. “I hope that the recovery plan, in 2021, will create 160,000 jobs“Jean Castex said Thursday morning.

More precisely, 30 billion will be allocated to the energy transition. For competitiveness, 35 billion are planned. Live from avenue de Ségur in Paris, journalist Jean-Baptiste Marteau summarizes the words of a minister: “Either we succeed in the implementation of this plan and the first results will be visible from 2022, or these 100 billion are only a sprinkling and the sanction of the ballot boxes will be terrible.. “