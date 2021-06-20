New research on the effectiveness of vaccines against covid-19 shows that CoronaVac, produced by the Butantan Institute, is the most protective against severe cases of the disease, preventing up to 97% of the deaths of infected people.

The survey was done and disclosed by the former National Secretary of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health and current Secretary of Integrated Health Services of the Federal Supreme Court, Wanderson de Oliveira. The epidemiologist used system data OpenDataSus, from the Ministry of Health.

Wanderson’s research also raised the case-death efficacy rates of other vaccines, such as Astrazeneca (90%), Pfizer (80%), Janssen (85%) and Sputnik V (85%).

The Ministry of Health did not comment on the research.

Until 10 pm on Friday (June 18, 2021), Brazil applied the 1st dose of vaccines against covid-19 in 62,773,802 people. Of these, 24.374,174 received the 2nd dose. In all, 87,147,976 doses were administered in the country.

