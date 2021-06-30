Coronavac vaccine is safe and stimulates the production of antibodies in children and adolescents aged between 3 and 17 years, shows a scientific study published by The Lancet, UK. Clinical trials were carried out between October and December of last year in the Chinese province of Hebei and involved 552 participants.

The production of antibodies against the coronavirus antigen was greater than 96% after 28 days of application of the two doses. In Brazil, the immunizing agent used by Sinovac biopharmaceuticals is produced in partnership with the Butantan Institute.

+ Anvisa: Butanvac’s start of tests on humans still depends on more data

According to the institute, the data from phases 1 and 2 of the study were sent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The definition of the use of the immunizing agent in this age group is up to the agency and the Ministry of Health.

The study showed grade 1 and 2 adverse reactions, ranging from mild to moderate. Only 1% of volunteers had a grade 3 adverse reaction. Most reactions occurred seven days after application and patients recovered within 48 hours. Pain at the vaccine site and fever were the most common reactions, with 13% and 5%, respectively.

“The data, therefore, indicate an excellent safety profile and good neutralizing antibody titers induced by the immunizing agent, which supports a two-dose vaccine scheme for further studies in the group of children and adolescents”, says Butantan.

Coronavac is one of the immunizers used in the National Immunization Plan (PNI). Since January, the institute has delivered more than 52.2 million doses to the Ministry of Health.

The Lancet is a peer-reviewed scientific medical journal that is published weekly by Elsevier in the UK by the Lancet Publishing Group.

listen on National Radio Agency

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach