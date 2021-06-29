Study released this Monday, 28, in the scientific journal The Lancet, one of the most important in the world, indicates that the Coronavac vaccine, developed by the Butantan Institute in partnership with the pharmaceutical company Sinovac, is safe and capable of generating an immune response in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years.

Results were obtained through Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials with 552 participants between October and December 2020 in Hebei Province, China. According to the study, the rate of seroconversion of neutralizing antibodies, which indicates the production of antibodies against the coronavirus antigen, in children and adolescents, was greater than 96% after 28 days of vaccination with two doses of the immunizing agent.

+ Immunity from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can last up to three years, study points out

Regarding vaccine safety, adverse reactions observed were mild to moderate. Only 1% of the volunteers had a major adverse reaction and, in most cases, pain at the application site (13%) and fever (5%) were reported.

The study was conducted by researchers from Sinovac Biotech, Hebei Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing National Institutes of Food and Drug Control, Zanhuang Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Beijing Key Tech Statistics Technology.

Butantan submits data to Anvisa

According to the Butantan Institute, the data related to the Coronavac Phases 1 and 2 study in children and adolescents have already been sent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The adoption of the immunizing agent in the National Immunization Plan (PNI) is now up to the agency and the Ministry of Health.

So far, according to Anvisa, Pfizer is the only vaccine among those available in the country that is already authorized to be used between 12 and 17 years. Rio was the first capital to announce a calendar for the vaccination of this group: the current forecast is for immunization in September.

