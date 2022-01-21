The Ministry of Health announced today (21) the inclusion of the vaccine against covid-19 CoronaVac for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years by the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19. The ministry opened negotiations with the Butantan Institute, responsible for the production of the immunizing agent, for the acquisition of doses.

The inclusion takes place one day after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approves the use of CoronaVac in people aged 6 to 17 years. It was the second pediatric immunizer authorized by the agency. The first was from Pfizer.

This Friday, in Brasília, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, informed that the ministry officiated the Butantan Institute to find out the amount available for a possible purchase. The research institution responded with the availability of seven million doses.

However, a purchase agreement still depends on a survey of the states. Cruz declared that the Ministry of Health will probe the states, as there are still six million doses in stocks of the paste, in addition to another three million in stocks in different states.

“We are going to provoke the states so that they inform us if they want to receive CoronaVac or Pfizer and how much is in the state and municipal network so that we can make distribution more equitable”, said the executive secretary. According to Cruz, the process should be completed next week, depending on the survey of the states.

In a note, the Butantan Institute informed that it can expand production beyond seven million, if there is interest on the part of the National Immunization Program.

