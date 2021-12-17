emergency meetingThe United Kingdom has been hit mercilessly by the corona virus in recent days. For the third day in a row, the highest number of new corona infections has been counted since the start of the outbreak last year. Several restaurants and bars do not wait for instructions from the government and close their doors themselves, partly due to a stream of cancellations and concerns about the health of the staff.











The British corona figures break record after record this week. The country registered more than 93,000 infections in the past 24 hours. When the old record set at the beginning of January was smashed on Wednesday, health authorities said they expected a “staggering” increase due to the rapidly advancing omikron variant. The authorities are now talking about a real tsunami. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls the omikron variant a “significant threat” to health and the economy.

The government is holding emergency talks with the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland this weekend. Many restaurants and bars do not wait for that and take matters into their own hands, writes CNN based on interviews with various entrepreneurs. “The uncertainty affects the morale of our staff,” one of them told the American channel.

Another entrepreneur felt compelled to intervene early. In just a few days, a quarter of its staff became infected, presumably from the raging omikron variant of the corona virus. ,,The main reason for closing is my team. We didn’t want anyone else to get sick.”

collapse

Paul Donovan, one of the UK’s best-known economists, fears this ‘voluntary collapse of entertainment and services’ will have a devastating effect on the economic recovery. “There is no government support this time around, so there is definitely an impact,” he said. Ultimately, the magnitude of the economic blow will depend in large part on how long people focus their spending at home rather than spending money on activities such as eating out, Donovan said. That will depend both on the measures taken by the government and on the course of the virus.

In almost the whole of England, the number of roundabout accidents doubled in less than two days. It is estimated that the variant is already responsible for more than 80 percent of new infections in London. In the meantime, the government is trying to prevent the rapid increase in infections with extra corona shots.

Omikron has not yet led to large-scale hospitalizations. One death has been reported so far. According to a British study, the risk of reinfection with omikron is more than five times greater than with the delta variant. Nor would it be milder.

booster campaign

Yesterday, the 25 millionth resident of the United Kingdom received a booster shot. In the campaign for the extra shot, which has been running for several months, more than 700,000 people are now being vaccinated per day. The national health service NHS is still looking for 10,000 staff to help with vaccinations. The British Army has made 750 soldiers available to help distribute booster vaccines in the UK.

Health Minister Sajid Javid is pleased, but also has a warning for the British. “We have no time to lose in the fight against the virus. Booster shots are absolutely essential to boost our defenses and the milestone is a testament to the enthusiasm of people across the country to get vaccinated now,” the minister said.

So far, nearly 70 percent of Britons have been fully vaccinated and one in three people have received an additional vaccine.

Where is the danger in the omirkon variant? The omikron variant can bypass the built-up immunity against previous variants of the coronavirus. Omikron has about fifty mutations in the genetic code of the virus compared to the original variant from Wuhan. Many mutations are located on the spike protein, with which the virus gains access to the cell. “Omikron has so many mutations in the spike protein that the antibodies produced have less or no protection at all,” says Rogier Sanders, professor of virology and experimental vaccinology (Amsterdam UMC). It concerns 32 genetic changes in the spike protein compared to the original virus from Wuhan. Fifteen mutations are located exactly where the virus attaches itself to the receptor cell, a cell that is sensitive to stimuli. “In addition, there are three mutations that also occurred in the beta variant, which we know in South Africa evaded the vaccine protection of AstraZeneca,” said Sanders. The WHO calls some mutations ‘worrying’ because of the risk of new infections. The risk is ‘very high’, which means that a new corona wave is real.

