Coronation | This is how Charles and Camilla’s coronation day is progressing – HS follows the course of the day closely

King Charles III and the queen Camilla will be crowned today in London.

The actual ceremony starts at Westminster Abbey at 1 pm Finnish time. However, the Coronation Day events begin even before this.

We also report on a couple of people from London both before and after the coronation.

Coronation Day starts at 7 a.m. Finnish time, when access to the first coronation viewing spots is opened for the public. You can watch the coronation in London both on big screens and along the route of the processions.

A group of two thousand invited guests starts arriving at Westminster Abbey two to three hours before the royal couple.

The festivities officially start at 12:20 p.m. Then the royal couple will set off from Buckingham Palace towards Westminster Abbey. The route runs from the palace along The Mall to Trafalgar Square and from there along Whitehall to the church.

The coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, which starts at 1 p.m., lasts about two hours, so the newly crowned couple leaves the church at around 3 p.m. This is the start of the second procession of the day, which follows the same route back to Buckingham Palace. The procession is expected to last about half an hour.

After the King and Queen have arrived at the palace, access to The Mall is opened to allow the public to move closer to the palace. Around 4:30 p.m., the royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the public and watch the gun salute and air show. The official part of Coronation Day ends around 4:45 p.m.

Times may change as the day progresses.