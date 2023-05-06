Coronation | These things are monitored at the coronation: Where is Harry sitting, is Louis smiling, which celebrities are in the church

Charles and Camilla’s coronation is a big theater, where there are enough interesting details for non-royalists as well. Finnish viewers can try to spot Niinistö and Haukio.

London

King Charles’s and the queen Camilla’s Saturday’s coronation is a giant British spectacle that is watched all over the world.

However, you don’t have to be a royalist to find something interesting about the coronation. Especially these things in Britain and the rest of the world will soon be frowned upon.

One: Where sits the prince Harry?

Prince Harry’s strained relationship with his father the king and his older brother the prince to William are generally known. On Saturday, the British media and public will be closely watching where Harry is planted in the coronation church.

Will Harry get close to his brother, or has he been evicted to “Siberia” for placement purposes?

Prince Harry will be one of the most watched guests at the coronation.

The brothers’ body language and speaking intervals are also monitored. Is the atmosphere obviously icy, or can you see signs of easing in the air?

It is already known in advance that Harry’s Meghan-wife does not arrive, but stayed with the couple’s children in California.

Two: Which celebrities are coming to the coronation?

According to preliminary information, representatives of charitable organizations, cultural figures, athletes and Nobel laureates have been invited to Westminster Abbey. According to newspaper reports, singer-songwriters will be there, for example Nick Cave and actor Joanna Lumley.

Hovi has confirmed that he has invited, among others, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue of Edward Enninful and singer Lionel Richie.

Three: Do you see any familiar faces?

Finnish viewers might spot at least the president of the republic among the churchgoers Sauli Niinistön and his spouse Dr Jenni Haukion. Presidential couple was invited as early as Friday for the king’s reception at Buckingham Palace.

According to preliminary information, the king will arrive from Sweden Kaarle Kustaa and the crown princess Victoria.

All in all, more than 2,200 people have been invited to the church. Representation is from more than 200 countries. About a hundred heads of state will participate, the court said.

Different religions are also represented, although Church of England ceremonies are held in Westminster Abbey, and the king promises to protect the Protestant faith.

Four: Are there opponents of the monarchy?

The Republic campaign, which opposes the British monarchy, plans to be loudly present along the coronation route.

According to Republic’s Friday information, 1,500 to 2,000 protesters are expected.

Republicans are going to wear yellow, wave their signs and boo loudly. Eggs are not meant to be thrown.

However, there may also be more radical smaller groups in the movement.

Five: How do children and animals behave?

According to preliminary information, the first-born prince of Prince William George, 9, has been given the honor of acting as pascha boy at his grandfather’s coronation. His little sister, the princess, was also seen in the church Charlotte8.

The queen’s grandsons and granddaughters have also received their own tasks in the church.

Perhaps the most expected, however, is whether the prince, known as the court jester, will smile Louis5, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis held his ears on the palace balcony last June. Also in the picture are Queen Elizabeth, who died in September, Charles, Princess Charlotte and the children’s mother Catherine, whose title is now Princess of Wales.

The horses in the coronation procession offer eye candy for horsewomen and men.

