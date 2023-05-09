Coronation | The official coronation photos of King Charles have been released

The new king thanks his citizens for the support he received.

Members of the Royal Family pictured from left: Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William of Wales, Princess Catherine of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

On Saturday crowned king of Charles III the official coronation portraits have been released.

The pictures also feature the new queen Camilla and other members of the royal family. The photos were taken by a photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace, says BBC.

Burnand also took Charles and Camilla’s official wedding portrait in 2005. Charles and Camilla were crowned in a spectacular ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Charles became king at the age of 74.

Charles now wears the Imperial State crown and Camilla the Queen Mary crown.

Before the coronation, Queen Camilla was called Queen Consort.

The portraits were also published in the court’s official journal Instagramaccount, in connection with which the king’s greetings were published after the coronation weekend.

“As Coronation Weekend comes to a close, my wife and I would like to extend our sincere and warm thanks to everyone who made this occasion special,” the statement said.

“We thank everyone who participated in the celebration at home, on the streets, at parties or volunteering. Your support and your kindness, expressed in many different ways, has been the best coronation gift. We now dedicate our lives to serving the citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”