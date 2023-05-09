Coronation | The official coronation photos of King Charles have been released

The new king thanks his citizens for the support he received.
On Saturday crowned king of Charles III the official coronation portraits have been released.
The pictures also feature the new queen Camilla and other members of the royal family. The photos were taken by a photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace, says BBC.
Burnand also took Charles and Camilla’s official wedding portrait in 2005. Charles and Camilla were crowned in a spectacular ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London.
The portraits were also published in the court’s official journal Instagramaccount, in connection with which the king’s greetings were published after the coronation weekend.
“As Coronation Weekend comes to a close, my wife and I would like to extend our sincere and warm thanks to everyone who made this occasion special,” the statement said.
“We thank everyone who participated in the celebration at home, on the streets, at parties or volunteering. Your support and your kindness, expressed in many different ways, has been the best coronation gift. We now dedicate our lives to serving the citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”
