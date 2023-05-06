Coronation | The Guardian: BBC allows royal family to censor news about coronation

According to Brittilehti’s sources, the BBC has in recent days handed over its material related to the British court for approval by the court.

Britain’s The broadcasting company BBC has given the royal family the opportunity to decide which footage it can use in its coverage of the coronation, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the sources interviewed by The Guardian, the BBC has in recent days handed over its material related to the British court for approval by the court. The Court has ordered that some parts of the material should not be used in the news, sources say.

“The balance of power is currently more on the side of the royal family than the BBC,” says an unnamed source from within the BBC to The Guardian.

King Charles’s and the queen Camilla’s the coronation will be celebrated in London on Saturday. The biggest media coverage of the huge media event is the BBC, and its material is distributed to numerous news channels around the world.

It has already raised concerns in various media, which thus have to rely on the BBC’s journalistic choices in the shared footage of the wedding ceremony.

Leading the BBC’s coronation coverage Claire Popplewell received an honorary knighthood of the Royal Victorian Order from King Charles earlier this year, thanks to coverage of his mother Elizabeth’s platinum celebrations last year.

A representative of the BBC commented to The Guardian that the company is focused on providing excellent reporting and that it “does not identify itself with the characterization that it would ever compromise its journalistic integrity”.

Charles’s and Camilla’s coronation is not the first event where the BBC has given the British court discretion over the use of its footage.

The Guardian already revealed last September, how the royal family gave the public broadcaster restrictions on what material it could use the queen Elizabeth’s from the funeral ceremony.