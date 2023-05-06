Sunday, May 7, 2023
Coronation | The archbishop “struggled a bit” when placing the crowns on Charles and Camilla’s heads

May 6, 2023
in World Europe
Coronation | The archbishop “struggled a bit” when placing the crowns on Charles and Camilla’s heads

The coronation of the queen began with difficulty. According to the Marie Claire magazine, the event went “awkwardly”.

King of Charles III and the queen Camilla’s the coronation on Saturday mostly went exactly as expected: in a British fashion and spectacularly.

However, a slight cosmetic flaw in the carefully coordinated and timed events was noticeable when the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the crowns first on Charles and then on Camilla.

When Welby began crowning Charles, the archbishop had to twirl and jiggle the 2.2kg crown for a moment to get it satisfactorily in place. With the crown on Charles’ head, Welby quickly crouched down to the king’s face and did a quick check, like a barber, to ensure the quality of his work.

Camilla’s the coronation started with difficulty, as the queen had to adjust her position in the chair and, as it were, jump backwards so that the archbishop could get into the right positions.

As Welby placed the crown on Camilla, the Queen appeared nervous and seemed to say a few words, as if to give instructions. The words were not transmitted through the TV broadcast.

Once the crown was in place, Camilla used the index finger of her left hand to fix some curls of hair with a few stitches under the edge of the crown.

After Welby placed the crown on Camilla’s head and the prayer was said, Camilla seemed to relax. A smile came to the queen’s face.

Picture: Victoria Jones/REUTERS

The Guardian magazine in news monitoring the event was characterized as “Welby had to struggle a bit” to get the crown on Charles’ head.

In the same context, however, the paper pointed out that there have been bigger blunders in history. A couple of times, according to the magazine, the crown has been put on the wrong side of the kings’ heads during the coronation ceremony.

When it was Camilla’s turn to be crowned, “Welby again had a bit of trouble getting the crown on,” the Guardian interpreted.

According to Marie Claire magazine the coronations went “awkwardly”.

“Well, something had to go wrong,” said the subheading of the article on the newspaper’s website.

You can watch the coronations in the video at the beginning of the story.

