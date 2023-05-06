Coronation | Prince Harry went home alone – why wasn’t he seen on the palace balcony?

The prince’s son Archie turned 4 years old on the coronation Saturday. This is supposed to be one of the reasons why Harry’s wife Meghan did not attend the coronation at all.

6.5. 19:04

Perhaps the most anticipated guest of the coronation arrived from California on Friday amid speculation: whether the prince will attend Harry to the iconic flashing scene on the Buckingham Palace balcony?

Balcony portraits have always been of interest to court followers, because they capture the portrait of the royal family. Or like The BBC writes: the moment is a “sample window” to how the family wants to be seen.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex was not seen on the balcony. BBC and According to CNN Harry was not invited to join the rest of the family on the balcony.

Instead, the prince was seen leaving Westminster Abbey alone after the coronation in a car. However, the gesture of the prince, who was engrossed in medals of honor, seemed good-natured.

See also Increase in aid is “electoral opportunism”, says Lula's ticket Prince Harry smiled as he got into the car. The coronation was celebrated on Saturday in rainy weather.

Harry had not appeared in the company of other royals his Deputy-his memoirs (engl. Spare) after publication. In the book published at the beginning of the year, Harry criticizes his father critically Charlesthis spouse Camilla and his brother William.

Relationships between family members have been described as rigid and cold. Initially, there was speculation as to whether Harry would attend the coronation at all.

of The Guardian including Harry’s spouse, the Duchess Meghan decided to stay in the California home partly because the couple Archie-son’s 4th birthday just fell on Saturday at the same time as the coronation.

On the other hand Harry’s absence on the balcony was quite expected, as neither was his uncle, the prince Andrew was not involved. Neither of them participates in royal representative duties anymore.

Harry and Meghan withdrew from court life in 2020. Meghan has said that she faced bullying and racist treatment at court.

Charles’ younger brother Andrew, on the other hand, has had a bad reputation for years, as he is known for being accused of sexual crimes Jeffrey Epstein as a close friend. Andrew has also been accused of a sexual crime.

Although neither Harry nor Andrew had an official role in the coronation, they were able to sit in the third row of pews behind the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey.