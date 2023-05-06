The celebration is scheduled to take place over 3 days, and includes a huge public march in addition to festive appearances in the streets.

And unlike royal weddings, which the royal family bears, the financing of the king’s coronation celebrations will be from government funds and taxpayers, with the total cost estimated months after the event, which enjoys global follow-up.

Royal ceremony details

Charles, 74, will be crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey, in a grand ceremony during which he will wear or hand over a special ceremonial outfit decorated with religious and historical symbols.

About 5,000 members of the British armed forces are taking part in the coronation of King Charles III, joined by soldiers from more than 30 Commonwealth countries to form one of the biggest military celebrations in decades.

Gun salutes will reverberate across the country to mark the moment of the king’s coronation before military personnel later fly over 60 World War II Spitfires and modern fighter jets.

More than 2,200 guests will witness the coronation of King Charles, including representatives from 203 countries as well as civil and charitable societies.

Sovereign Grant

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace indicated that given the coronation of King Charles is a patriotic event for the country, its sources of funding include the Sovereign Grant, as well as the UK government.

Much of the royal family’s expenses are covered by an annual taxpayer payment known as the Sovereign Grant, which represents the private income of the royal family, mostly from the Duchy of Lancaster, and at the latest estimate was £86 million.

This money is provided by the government to the king based on the profits of the “Crown” real estate company, which is a huge group of lands, properties and assets in the United Kingdom that belong to the British king, and its net profits in 2020 amounted to about $ 475 million.

The Sovereign Grant was set at 15 percent by agreement in 1760, before it was temporarily increased to cover extensive modernization work at Buckingham Palace.

The cost doubled

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation cost £1.5m in 1953, which is the equivalent of €56m today.

Analysts believe that the doubling of the cost of King Charles’s coronation ceremony is mostly due to the enhanced security now, especially when it comes to the risks of potential terrorist attacks, something that was not a big problem in the fifties of the last century.

But as the UK suffers from a cost-of-living crisis, Britons on social media have criticized the royal family for organizing such a lavish event.

According to a poll conducted by “YouGov”, an international market research company based in the United Kingdom, 51 percent of Britons do not believe that the coronation should be funded by taxpayers.

However, British newspapers revealed that King Charles III is sympathetic to these views and decided to “cut back” the celebrations, as the ceremony will be shorter than his mother’s, as it lasts from 90 minutes to two hours instead of 3 hours like Queen Elizabeth’s.

Promotion of tourism

On the other hand, some royalists believe that “it is worth those expenses,” while the British newspaper “The Sun” indicated that television broadcasting rights around the world for the ceremony will cover a large part of the costs, and it also contributes to promoting tourism and reviving the country’s economy. As in previous weddings.

According to the consulting company “Brand Finance”, the wedding of William and Kate generated more than 1.5 billion euros for the British economy in 2018.

A palace spokesman indicated that there are reports that more than one billion pounds ($1.25 billion) are expected to flow into the British economy as a result of the coronation ceremony.