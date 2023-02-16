Coronation of King Charles, Harry will be searched: “They will look for a thread”

Anticipation is growing for the event of the year in the United Kingdom: the coronation of King Charles, set for May 6, 2023. To date, however, there have not yet been any confirmations regarding Harry and Meghan Markle’s participation in the ceremony.

During the transmission GBNews by Dan Wooton The Clasha, David Emanuel, Princess Diana’s former stylist has exclusively revealed that before King Charles’ coronation, Harry should be searched to verify he will not bring in tape recorders.

The hypothesis is in fact that the duke of Sussex can record and then share sensitive information with Netflix or other companies with which he is under contract, creating new embarrassments for the royals of England.

During the GBNews debate, Charlotte Griffiths said the conversation between Harry and the family could only focus on light things, such as the weather and nothing more, due to concerns that he and Meghan might share private information.

It will be hunting for the wire of a microphone hidden under the clothes, therefore. Assuming that the Dukes of Sussex agree to fly to the United Kingdom to participate in the big event.