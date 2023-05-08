If in 2023 your name is Charles Philip Arthur George and you come crowned re like Charles III of Englandthe least you can expect is for the network to indulge itself with i memes commenting on the public event. In this the players have been particularly active in making fun of the new sovereign, underlining the key moments of the coronation through the video games themselves, often criticizing the costs incurred by the community, in the face of the general impoverishment of British citizens in recent years.

For example, the opulence of King Charles III’s robes and jewels stolen in colonial South Africa have been compared to the grinding: How many hours will it have taken to have the means to buy them?

According to others, some of the participants in the coronation would be Elden Ring “faith” or “strength” builds.

One of the most meaningful questions that gamers have asked themselves is the one on the value in pesetasthe Resident Evil 4 coin, from Carlo’s jewels.

A meme dedicated to could not be missing Star Warswith some wondering what Charles’ golden robe would look like on Snoke, the leader of the First Order.

Others have pointed out thechronological age of Carlo going from Spongebob.

The source also reports a chorus of Scottish fans who have decided to send a nice message to the new king.

They didn’t take it very well, evidently.