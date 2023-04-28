Two carriages for the king. Interrupting a centuries-old tradition, next May 6 Charles III and Camilla, on the morning of their coronation, will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Instead, using the traditional, but much more uncomfortable, Gold State Coach, only for the return journey.

Created for Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reign in 2012, the Diamond Jubilee State Coach it has always and only transported the Sovereign, occasionally accompanied by her consort or a visiting Head of State. This is a more modern and comfortable carriage, equipped with air conditioning and electric windows. It will be towed by six Windsor Grays, the gray horses traditionally used by the royal family for official parades.

The carriage is surmounted by a gilded crown carved from oak taken from the timbers of HMS Victory, Nelson’s flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar. The interior is inlaid with samples of woods, metals and other materials from related buildings and places connected in some way to the United Kingdom and its history: the royal residences (Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse), but also cathedrals such as St Paul’s and Westminster Abbey; and historic ships, such as the Mary Rose.

The King’s Procession will start from Buckingham Palace through Center Gate and proceed along The Mall, passing Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island. Then, veering right, it will skirt Whitehall and Parliament Street, with the Palace of Westminster. Finally, it will skirt the east and south sides of the Parliament building, arriving at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation ceremony will begin at 11am.

On the way backsame route but on board the Gold State Coach. The carriage, last seen in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, (when it paraded with the hologram of the sovereign so as not to repeat the “horrible” coronation journey of 1953) was commissioned in 1760 and first used by King George III, on his way to the Opening of Parliament in 1762. Since 1831 with William IV, it has been used for every coronation. The carriage will be drawn by eight Windsor Grays and, due to its four tonne weight, will travel at a walking pace allowing subjects en route to see the royal couple. And here the tradition will be fully respected.