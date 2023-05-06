Coronation of Charles III | Niinistö and Haukio arrived at Buckingham Palace – This is how the coronation proceeds

The coronation ceremony is on Saturday.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö arrived his spouse, Dr Jenni Haukion with the king of Charles III for a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening.

The presidential couple will also attend the coronation ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London.

The coronation ceremony of Westminster Abbey starts at 1 pm Finnish time.

