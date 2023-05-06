Saturday, May 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronation of Charles III | Niinistö and Haukio arrived at Buckingham Palace – This is how the coronation proceeds

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Coronation of Charles III | Niinistö and Haukio arrived at Buckingham Palace – This is how the coronation proceeds

Foreign countries|Coronation of Charles III

The coronation ceremony is on Saturday.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö arrived his spouse, Dr Jenni Haukion with the king of Charles III for a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening.

The presidential couple will also attend the coronation ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London.

The coronation ceremony of Westminster Abbey starts at 1 pm Finnish time.

Helsingin Sanomat follows the coronation moment by moment on Saturday at HS.fi.

#Coronation #Charles #III #Niinistö #Haukio #arrived #Buckingham #Palace #coronation #proceeds

See also  9-euro ticket from the relief package 2022 decided - this applies from June 1st
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 / GP Miami 2023 – PL1 standings: Mercedes dominates | FormulaPassion

F1 / GP Miami 2023 – PL1 standings: Mercedes dominates | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result