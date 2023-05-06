in which the king and queen are now driving towards Westminster Abbey, is the youngest vehicle in Buckingham Palace’s fleet of carriages.

The carriage is on rolling reliquary British history: the wooden crown on the roof was carved from the wood of HMS Victory, Admiral Nelson’s flagship; Wood splinters and memorabilia from other historical landmarks have been processed into the wood paneling inside the carriage. They come, for example, from the Mayflower, the ship with which the first English settlers emigrated to North America, or from the HMS Endeavor, with which James Cook undertook his voyages of discovery to Australia.

It also includes a bit of the royal yacht Britannia and a twig from the apple orchard where Isaac Newton was sitting when a falling apple inspired him to discover the law of gravity. Newton is buried in Westminster Abbey.

Both six horses“Windsor Grays” who pull the carriage are, by the way, Icon, Shadow, Milford Heaven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone.