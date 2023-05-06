King Charles III sent a clear signal: only the members of the family who still work for the “company” were allowed on the balcony. Besides his wife Queen Camillaof course they were heir to the throne William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Waleswith their children George, Charlotte and Louis. Then the Duke of Edinburgh, his brother Edward and his wife Sophie with their children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, also Princess Anne with her husband Timothy Laurence and from the generation of Elizabeth II the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as well as the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. The pages were also allowed to join them. Not there:

Prince Harryfifth in line to the throne, and the king’s brother Prince Andrewnumber eight, and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.