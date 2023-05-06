An the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, some Britons reacted with alarmed concern that their passports would now become invalid. Finally, on the first cover page, the British Foreign Secretary, “on behalf of Her Majesty” asked all concerned to “let pass freely” and grant him “every help and protection” who identified himself as a might prove necessary. But the blue passports with the golden royal coat of arms remain just as popular as the banknotes on which the Queen promised in the small print next to her portrait that the holder of a £20 note would be paid “the equivalent of twenty pounds on request”. But after the coronation of Charles III. a personal pronoun now has to be exchanged in the new passports and stamps and banknotes will increasingly depict his profile.

From this weekend onwards, the king will not represent himself on these stamps, but the monarchy, or more precisely the crown. And he thus symbolizes the state, whose power he has not exercised for more than three centuries, in a comprehensive way. The Crown is the basis of Britain’s entire unwritten rulership, the term ‘Crown in Parliament’ describing how the nobles in the House of Lords and the ‘commons’ in the House of Commons derive their legislative power from rights once granted to them by the monarch.

The British Prime Minister is still not elected by the majority of the House of Commons, but appointed by the monarch – he can only be overthrown by a lost vote of confidence from Parliament. And the term “His Majesty” – Her or His Majesty – not only adorns the warships of the Royal Navy, but also the prisons – Boris Becker recently spent some time in the “HM Prison Wormwood Scrubs” in London. Even if these are no longer operated by the state itself, but by private companies.



The coronation of Charles III. is a historical spectacle, with rites and rituals deeply rooted in the Middle Ages, but it is also a contemporary state act. The crowned king renews the legitimacy of state power. The BBC compared the colorful spectacle at Westminster Abbey to a royal wedding – indeed the last time the Abbey appeared in such splendor was 12 years ago at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But in the current case, the king does not marry a wife, but the state. And unlike a marriage, he does not receive a ring, but a crown.







Deep roots in church and state

And because the crown is the symbol of the state, it actually has a higher meaning than its wearer. It has its own safekeeping place – in the Tower of London – and it even travels independently in its own carriage when going to the ceremonies where it is needed. In addition to the coronation rite, this is above all the almost annual opening of the parliamentary session, the second most colorful event in the royal ritual calendar. There the monarch with the crown on his head reads out the government program of his prime minister and thereby formally legitimizes it – just as he will later officially legitimize the laws that result from it by his signature.



British “sovereignty”, which has been repeatedly invoked by Brexit supporters, especially in the ranks of the Conservatives, over the past decade and demanded back by the EU, derives from a sovereign monarch, not from the electorate, as in Germany, where Article 20 of the Basic Law states: “All state power emanates from the people.”