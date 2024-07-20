Malaysia crowned Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as king on Saturday in a grand ceremony attended by many invitees.

The coronation ceremony of King Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, 65, at the National Palace in the capital Kuala Lumpur comes after he was sworn in in January as the country’s 17th monarch.

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah attend coronation ceremony

The celebration was attended by several figures, including King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Sultan Ibrahim, wearing a traditional coat embellished with gold thread and a royal headdress, pledged to respect the constitution and “defend the Islamic faith and ensure peace in Malaysia.”

Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the new king and affirmed his loyalty to him.

The king’s role in the Malaysian political scene has increased in recent years, as his intervention was necessary three times to appoint a prime minister.

Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar comes from a royal family.

Sultan Ibrahim is known for his outspokenness, and has been a vocal critic of Malaysian politics and corruption. He is married and has six children.

He tours Johor Province annually to distribute charity to the needy.