Coronation | London police arrested more than 50 protesters, at least some were released

Some of the protesters were reportedly arrested, even though the protests had been agreed with the police. Human rights organizations have expressed their concerns about the arrests.

Britain’s king of Charles III The protesters who were arrested in connection with the coronation on Saturday have been released. British newspaper of The Guardian 52 people were arrested on grounds of, among other things, disturbing the public order and breaching the peace.

Leader of the Republic movement against the monarchy Graham Smith was released around midnight 16 hours after being captured. According to Smith, some of the protestors of the movement stayed behind even after that.

Smith criticized his arrest on Twitter after his release: “There is no longer a right to demonstrate peacefully in Britain. I have been told many times that the monarch exists to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are threatened in his name.”

Graham was arrested even before the actual coronation, when he was in Trafalgar Square collecting drinks and signs for the protesters, reports The Guardian. Police stopped Graham and other protesters and arrested them.

According to The Guardian, the group had agreed with the police about the demonstration and its location before the coronation.

Also director of the British organization Human Rights Watch Yasmine Ahmed condemned the arrests.

“This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London. Peaceful protests give individuals the opportunity to hold those in power accountable, which the British government seems to be increasingly against,” he said.

The council of the City of Westminster, where Buckingham Palace is also located, says it is “deeply concerned” that volunteers from the Night Stars campaign were also among those arrested. Night Stars works for women’s safety.

of London police representative Karen Findlay defended the actions of the police by saying that the coronation was a “once in a generation” occasion and the police took it into account.

The police announced before the coronation that their “tolerance” for people who “disrupt” the day would be low. Director of the British Amnesty International human rights organization Sacha Deshmukh called the police’s statements disturbing.

“The coronation should not be another excuse to violate people’s fundamental human rights in this country.”