On July 1, 1969 Charles of England was invested with the office of Prince of Wales. During the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth crowned the young prince in front of around 4,000 guests at Caernarfon Castle in north Wales. According to the then data, about 500 million people around the world watched the televised ceremony. A few days after the coronation of King Charles III, now 74 years old, let’s review the images of the time.



02:39