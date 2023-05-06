Coronation | Here’s how Charles and Camilla’s coronation is going – Prince Harry’s seat does the talking

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla strikes a balance between tradition and modernity. The ceremony in the church starts next Saturday at 1 pm Finnish time. Invited guests start arriving a couple of hours earlier.

1.5. 2:00 am | Updated 7:37 am

King Charles’s and the queen Camilla’s the coronation on Saturday, May 6 will be a mega-class event that will be followed around the world.

Coronation choreography is a game of minutes. For the organizers, this is even a pleasant challenge, as the British like to boast about their organizational skills.

But what does the average viewer get from the coronation?

“Personally, I would expect there to be good music, and Camilla has a nice dress,” says the professor of media history Jean Seaton from the University of Westminster, half-jokingly.

He also has a more traditional interpretation:

A coronation is a religious-mystical ceremony centered around a person – this time King Charles – accepting his destiny.

Not everything is meant to be understood.

Decorating the streets for the coronation started in London already in April.

Actual the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey starts on Saturday at 1 pm Finnish time. However, televising and monitoring online start earlier.

Charles and Camilla will drive to the church in a carriage drawn by six horses, which was originally built by the Queen Elizabeth’s for the diamond jubilee. Australian-made carriages are air-conditioned.

The carriage route goes from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Trafalgar Square and from there along Whitehall Street to Westminster Abbey.

We return to the palace with an even finer ride, i.e. around 260-year-old gold carriages, which are pulled by eight horses.

Driving route to the church and back, however, is significantly shorter than Queen Elizabeth’s equivalent in 1953.

Part of the reason for this is that Charles has wanted a more modest and modern ceremony than his mother had. Part of the reason can be found in the ages of Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75.

“Wagons are not any nice arcade games. And it’s no secret that they suffer from back problems,” a journalist who writes about the royals for The Daily Telegraph Camilla Tominey told foreign correspondents in London.

A helmeted workman carries a crown ornament for a coronation in London.

Two thousand head the crowd of guests starts arriving at the church two or three hours before the royal couple.

Almost half of the guests, or about 850 people, are ordinary citizens with different merits, according to preliminary information from the British court.

450 of them have excelled in local charity or other community volunteer work. Among those invited are especially heroes of the pandemic era.

There are 400 youth or young adults invited: those who have been in a vulnerable position who participated in royal training programs, members of minority horse clubs, participants in literacy campaigns and so on.

The media and the main interest of the television audience is however focused on the big names on the guest list.

The invited guests naturally include the members of the British royal family, but also plenty of European and other crown heads. Scandi royals are naturally among those invited.

It is also known that the President of the United States Joe Biden does not arrive, but is represented by the doctor Jill Biden.

The president of the republic has been invited from Finland Sauli Niinistö and his spouse, Ph.D Jenni Haukio.

It is politically significant that the invitation to the coronation has been accepted by the Northern Ireland leader of Sinn Féin, the largest party in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill. The participation of a Northern Irish republican in a celebration of British royals is unprecedented.

Sinn Féin is pushing for the unification of the island of Ireland. Those elected to the British Parliament from Sinn Féin lists do not even agree to sit in the House of Commons in London.

The President of the Republic of Ireland will also attend the coronation Michael D. Higgins.

Hawk eyes in the church, they follow perhaps the most closely where the king’s younger son, the prince, went Harry has been placed.

Harry, who lives in California, has a relationship with his father and William-his older brother is reported to be very difficult in many revealing interviews and Harry Deputy–biography after publication.

Harry’s wife Meghan, i.e. the Duchess of Sussex, will not arrive at the coronation, but will stay at home. The couple’s first-born son, or prince Archie’s the four-year birthday falls on Coronation Saturday.

ceremony Westminster Abbey has a Christian service led by the most important figure in the Anglican Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Charles became king immediately after his mother’s death in September 2022. Acting as a monarch does not require a coronation.

The “added value” of the coronation is that the new ruler promises God and the people to serve in his new role.

The highlight of the ceremony before the actual coronation is the king and queen lubrication With olive oil from Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives. The Archbishop of Canterbury anoints the king’s hands, chest and head with holy oil. Lubrication takes place under the protection of the three-walled serm.

“Historically, this is seen as a moment between the ruler and God. Because of the sanctity of the anointing, it takes place under the protection of a serm or a canopy,” according to preliminary information.

As king, Charles also has to protect the Protestant faith.

However, Charles, who is interested in different religions, wants to bring other religions into the celebration as well. One of his first receptions as king was given to the leaders of the various religions in Britain.

in England coronations have been held in Westminster Abbey since 1066. That’s when the one born in France was crowned William the Conqueror.

The organizers of the 2020s still have the age-old coronation background papers to help them, i.e The Liber Regalis –book (Royal book) from the year 1382. The book contains traditional coronation rituals, many of which are still seen on Saturdays.

However, Charles is not a slave to history.

“Coronations have been modified throughout time. There is no one right way to do a coronation,” Professor Seaton said in London.

New at least you can hear music on Saturday. Charles has ordered no fewer than 12 new compositions for the coronation.

Commissions have not only been given to experts in classical and religious music, but there are also composers of folk music, film, theater and television music.

The coronation march was composed by a Scottish composer Patrick Doyleknown for his many award-winning film scores, according to preliminary information from the court.

Coronation traditionalists are probably most looking forward to the classic ie by Georg Friedrich Handel composed by Zadok the Priest – coronation anthem. Handel composed the piece of George II to the coronation in 1727.

Church share will take a couple of hours. Afterwards, Charles and Camilla change carriages and drive back to Buckingham Palace. The second part of the coronation begins.

It includes, among other things, an armed salute, an air show and the traditional waving of the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

It is not yet certain who will all get to the balcony to wave. It is likely that Charles only qualifies for it family members with minor children who do royal representation work.

“[Virallisia edustustehtäviä tekeviä] it’s only eleven left. Two of them are over eighty, five over seventy and only four under sixty”, UCL Professor of Constitutional Law Robert Hazell told foreign correspondents during the coronation in London.

Who are they?

Among include Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, William, 40, and Cover41, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, aka Prince Edward59, and Sophie-wife, 58, the king’s sister or princess Anne72, cousin of the late Queen, i.e. Duke of Gloucester, 78, Birgitte-with his spouse, 76, as well as cousins, i.e. the Duke of Kent, 87, and the princess Alexandra86.

Most of the public barely recognize the oldest members of the royal family.

Prince Harry, on the other hand – at least according to preliminary estimates – will not be seen on the balcony.

An old balcony photo from the summer of 2018, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still lived in England, Prince Andrew had not lost his reputation as a representative, and the Queen lived. From right, senior royals still performing official diplomatic duties: Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Saturday after the public part, the royals and their guests enjoy a festive meal.

On Sunday, a celebratory concert will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which will also be televised. Tickets have been given, among other things, to employees of charity organizations and raffled among the public.

During the weekend, thousands of street parties are also organized around Britain.