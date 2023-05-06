A sad participation, that of Prince Harry: arrived last, he remained in London for the coronation of his father Charles III for only 36 oe. As he entered Westminster and crossed its approximately 150-metre length, hardly anyone greeted him, only a few forced nods from him, many in the front row turning away. Relegated to the third row of the abbey, next to his cousins, Eugenie and Beatrice, and his uncle, Prince Andrew, another outcast of the royal family. At the end of the ceremony he immediately left for California.



