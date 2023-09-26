The original version of this crowned chicken emerged in the Cordon Bleu school in Londonin charge of the menu for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, with the name of poulet Queen Elizabeth. It consisted of cold chicken with a pink sauce made with mayonnaise, whipped cream, red wine, apricot puree and a touch of curry powder – a nod to the country’s colonial past -, which was served with a rice and pea salad. at the coronation banquet.

Double-edged tongues say that this salad, originally a delicious dish with delicate flavors, ended up being democratized and becoming a chicken salad with more or less surprising additions, very popular in the land of Brexit as a filling for sandwiches and on lettuce leaves. .

They count in the New York Times that over the years the recipe has been democratized to make it simpler, eliminating the red wine reduction and whipped cream, for example, and adding sultanas, slivered almonds and mango chutney. The pinch of curry powder sometimes turns into a few tablespoons that give it a radioactive yellow. Here we make an interpretation a little to our liking, so we don’t have to complicate our lives any more than necessary.

Time : 40 minutes Difficulty : Sparse, especially do not overdry the chicken Ingredients For 4 people 600 g chicken breast (between 2 and 4 breasts, depending on size)

Olive oil

½ onion

½ tsp. curry powder

50 ml red wine

50 ml of water

1 teaspoon tomato puree

1 bay leaf

Salt

8 dried apricots

Mayonnaise to taste

1. Cook the chicken breasts with some salt, either steamed – in the microwave, well covered or in a casserole -, in the oven or however you like, until they are cooked but tender. 2. Chop the onion. Cover the bottom of a frying pan with oil and sauté the onion until transparent. 3. Add the curry powder and stir a few times. 4. Add the tomato puree, red wine, bay leaf and water, and reduce heat over low heat for five minutes, until forming a thick, thin sauce. 5. Pass this sauce through a sieve, let it cool and add to the mayonnaise. Add the chopped dried apricots. 6. Mix with the shredded chicken and garnish with almonds. Serve the chicken topped with a salad, with rice or on a sandwich.

