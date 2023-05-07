Coronation | Charles also became a “defender of the faith” – What does that mean?

The monarch’s role as defender of the faith has a centuries-old history.

in Britain the coronation is not only a splendid ceremony but also a very religious event.

At the same time as the king Charles is crowned ruler, he gets to bear the title Defender of the Faith. At the coronation, the monarch swears an oath, in which, among other things, he promises to take care of the Church of England.

The monarch’s role as defender of the faith has a centuries-old history. King Charles is believed to continue as Queen Elizabeth’s following in his footsteps but also bringing his own emphasis to the role.

The coronation ceremony will take place in the royal church, Westminster Abbey. The ceremony is part of a service led and blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

King is the supreme governor of the Church of England. So King Charles is formally the head of the Church of England, but the Archbishop of Canterbury is the spiritual leader of the Church.

Encyclopaedia Britannica according to the title “defender of the faith” was first given in 1521 by the king to Henry VIII. The title was then given by the Pope Leo X. The title was a reward for the king’s reformer Martti Luther’s for the opposite pamphlet.

The Pope’s award title was withdrawn when Henry VIII separated England from the Roman Catholic Church before the middle of the 16th century. Around the same time, however, the title was established for use in England, and although religious power in itself cannot be held, the royal house has been at the head of the Church of England ever since.

The Church of England is part of the Anglican Church. The Anglican Church has 85 million members, making it the third largest Christian church after the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

Queen Elizabeth took her ecclesiastical role seriously. British newspaper of The Guardian according to the interviewed expert, the roots of his faith were in the traditional Protestantism of the queen Victorian according to the example.

The Queen has sometimes been said to have been “the last true believer,” said a US magazine of The Washington Post by Stephen BatesThe Guardian’s long-time, retired religion and royals correspondent.

“He was the most religious ruler since the Reformation in the 16th century,” Bates said.

Emeritus Professor of Cultural and Spiritual History Ian Bradley assessed to the magazine that Charles shares his mother’s faith and devotion to the church, albeit with a slightly different emphasis.

“Queen [Elisabet] was very unequivocal in his Christian faith, but Charles’s faith is of a different nature. His [Charlesin] faith is more spiritual and intellectual. Charles is a ‘spiritual seeker,’” Bradley said, according to The Washington Post.

In 2017, the then Prince Charles met with people from the Melkite Greek Catholic Church.

His mother like Charles regularly attends church services and has clearly stated that he is a Christian. However, he has also shown interest in other religions, especially Islam and Judaism.

In 1994, Charles shuddered by suggesting that instead of a defender of a particular religion (Defender of the Faith), he would become a defender of the faith in general (Defender of Faith), in which case the title would reflect the country’s religious diversity. He later clarified his statement by stating that he, as a ruler, could be both the defender of the Church of England and the protector of other religions.

Queen Elizabeth also stated that the Church of England has a duty to protect the free practice of all religions in England. According to Charles, this also sums up his view well.

In Charles’s coronation ceremony, leaders of different religions played an active role. British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC according to this, this is an indication of Charles’s desire for dialogue between different religions and consideration of Britain’s diverse religious field.

Although the ruler’s role as head of the church is largely ceremonial, but it is important, writes The Washington Post. For example, the king officially approves new bishops.

The ruler’s statements also carry weight. Elizabeth often brought up her Christian faith, but on the other hand she also showed interest in other religions. He was the first monarch to visit the mosque and – unlike his predecessors – meet the popes.

According to The Washington Post, Charles might become a more relatable figure to the people as a defender of the faith. He has remarried after a divorce and emphasizes a more holistic view of what spirituality is.

“I think he represents the many people who don’t have that much certainty or conviction [uskossaan] – people in faith, different faiths or no faith at all,” said one Londoner interviewed by The Washington Post.