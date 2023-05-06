The coronation ceremony of King Charles III and his wife Camilla began at Westminster Abbey in the UK. This was reported on May 6 by the TV channel sky news.

The church ceremony is conducted by the head of the English Church, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. British journalists suggest that some changes may occur in the ceremony. In particular, Charles III can break the tradition and for the first time invite representatives of different religions to participate in the coronation, and also mention them in his oath of allegiance to the people and the church.

The very moment of the coronation will take place at approximately 14.00 Moscow time. The crown of Saint Edward will be placed on the head of Charles III, after which a gun salute will sound. In addition, the monarch will receive other regalia of royal power – orb, scepter with a cross, scepter with a dove and the sovereign’s ring.

In the final part, the king will ascend the throne and take the chair of St. Edward, made in 1300. Clergymen, peers and members of the royal family will swear allegiance to him.

Earlier, on April 26, the Evening Standard newspaper reported that the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain and his wife Queen Consort Camilla could cost taxpayers £ 50-100 million. Graham Smith, a spokesman for the anti-monarchy activist movement Republic, believes that such expenses are “ a slap in the face to millions of people” who are in financial trouble due to the record cost of living in the United Kingdom.

On April 18, it was reported that British activists of the Republic movement intended to hold mass demonstrations on the day of the coronation of Charles III. They are calling for thousands of people to come to the meeting in Trafalgar Square in yellow T-shirts and carry banners that say Not my king (“Not my king”). Protests against the coronation of the new king of Great Britain are planned to be held throughout the country.

Charles III became the new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.