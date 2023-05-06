“Let flowers speak” – according to this motto, the ladies around the British King Charles III. for choosing her outfits for his coronation. Queen Camilla wore an ivory dress by British designer Bruce Oldfield, embroidered with “garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedges,” to Saturday’s ceremony, according to the palace. This included simple flowers like daisies and forget-me-nots.

Oldfield used to design dozens of outfits for Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana. Some of the robes achieved cult status. The Briton is now one of Camilla’s favorite fashion designers, he also designed the elegant black evening dress that she wore on her state visit to Germany in March.

Catherine, the wife of Charles’ elder son, heir apparent Prince William, appeared at the ceremony wearing a headdress in the shape of a wreath of flowers. The dazzling piece was made to a design by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.









picture series



Coronation Outfits

:



Flower patterns at Camilla, Kate and Co.



The flower theme was also picked up in Kate’s dress, an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen gown. It is embroidered with designs in the form of roses, thistles, daffodils and clover, the four flowers representing the four nations of the United Kingdom. Catherine wore diamond and pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana, her husband’s late mother.

The flower motif was also found on Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte. Like her mother, the eight-year-old wore a headdress in the form of a flower wreath, which was also designed by Alexander McQueen, with her knee-length white dress.

The British are already debating who wore the best outfit of the day. Guardian reporter Jess Cartner-Morley is certain sword-bearer Penny Mordaunt stole the show. The British politician appeared for the coronation in a blue dress reminiscent of a Roman robe. She also picks up on the floral motto: her hair accessories and her dress are adorned with golden ornaments in the form of an olive branch.

The floral theme suits Charles III, who was a long-time conservationist. To celebrate his coronation, 200,000 packets of wildflower seeds were sent to primary schools across the UK. In this way, the children should ensure more greenery and cultivate a love of nature.