In the last 24 hours, 86,961 new cases of corona have been reported and the total corona cases in India have reached 54.87 lakh with 1,130 deaths. In this, 10,03,299 active cases and 43,96,399 people have been cured, and 87,882 people have died. The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that as of September 20, a total of 6,43,92,594 samples have been tested for the corona, of which 7,31,534 samples have been tested yesterday.

Talking about the data of Corona in the country on Sunday, 92,605 new cases of corona have been reported in 24 hours and the total number of infected has crossed 54 lakhs with 1,133 deaths. A total of 54,00,620 cases include 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cures and 86,752 deaths. In the country, 6,36,61,060 samples were tested for Corona till 19 September. Of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday. The Indian Council of Medical Research has given this information.

India’s # COVID19 case tally at 54.87 lakh with a spike of 86,961 new cases & 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours The total case tally stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases, 43,96,399 cured / discharged / migrated & 87,882 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/RCCiu5ZEfH – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that the country has left the US behind in terms of recovery of corona patients. With this, the number of corona patients recovering from corona in India has become the highest in the world. So far 42,08,431 corona patients have become healthy in the country, while in the US the number is 41,92,774. India has around 19 percent of the number of people who have recovered from infections worldwide.

The infection recovery rate in the country is around 80 percent, while the corona mortality rate has come down to 1.61 percent. The national rate of recovery from Corona is 79.28 percent. The ministry said that about 60 per cent of cases recovering in a day have come from five states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states have also recorded the highest number of infections. In Maharashtra, more than 22 thousand people (23 percent) became healthy in one day, while in Andhra Pradesh this number is 11,000 (12.3 percent). 90 percent of cases of recovery are from 15 states and one union territory.