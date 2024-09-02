Corona’s revelation: “Bossetti’s son contacted by Big Brother”

The son of Massimo Bossetti, the man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Yara Gambirasio, was reportedly contacted by Mediaset to take part in the Big Brother.

Fabrizio Corona revealed it during the podcast Gurulandiawhere he was a guest. It all started when the former paparazzo was asked for his opinion on the Netflix series The Yara Case – Beyond a Reasonable Doubt.

“I saw it but I can’t express myself. But I can reveal something. The protagonist is him but no one has analyzed his family. A family that has problems like all families but in which they loved each other. Suddenly your father, your husband, is arrested for killing a young girl. The series is about Bossetti, but what about his children? How did they live? How did they grow up in these years? How did they manage to go to school being the children of the monster? People want to know this, they want to know what happened to them” said Corona.

Then the revelation: “Massimo Bossetti’s son was harassed for six months by Mediaset to participate in the Big Brother and they offered him an exorbitant sum. He refused. Chapeau. It’s a great sign of value. It would have caused a stir because of his last name.”