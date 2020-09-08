The clinical trial in India of the Russian Vaccine for Covid-19 and its manufacture has been told by the government that it is currently being considered. In the regular press briefing by the Ministry of Health regarding Coronavirus in India, on Tuesday, Dr. V.K. Paul said that Russia’s request was still being considered. Russia sought help from India for the manufacture of its vaccine and for the Phase-3 trial.Dr. Paul said that the Russian government had sought two types of help from India – first, the manufacturing of vaccines through our network of companies here and the third phase study in India. He said that it is still under consideration.

The spiral phase trial of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V is about to begin. Meanwhile, Russia has also released the first batch of this vaccine for its citizens. The Russian Ministry of Health stated that the vaccine has passed all quality checks and has now been released for general citizens. However, many experts have questioned Russia’s vaccine.

Earlier in its statement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund claimed that the third phase of the vaccine was planned to be conducted in several countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, India and the Philippines. He also said that the vaccine would be produced in India, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Cuba. However, Doctor VK Paul has clarified that the Russian offering is under consideration.