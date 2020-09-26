Highlights: Weekly average of cases coming daily in India is decreasing

9 to 26 September for nine consecutive days

Meanwhile, the number of tests increased by about 50 thousand

Corona’s worst phase is over, it’s hard to say

Atul Thakur, New Delhi

There has been a decrease in the number of daily cases in India since the last nine days. The average number of new cases reported in the last 7 days shows that Kovid’s graph is coming down. Since the epidemic began, the period between September 17 and September 26 has been a period of steady decline. That too when the 7-day average of the tests increased from 10.7 lakh on 17 September to 11.2 lakh on 25 September. That is, despite the greater test, the average of the cases did not increase. On September 17, the average (7-day) of the Daily Cases was 93,199. This is the highest figure since the epidemic began. According to the data available with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), it has been steadily decreasing since then. It has seen a steady decline before, but it did not last more than two days.

Corona comes back again and again

This does not mean that the worst phase of Corona in India has passed. It is difficult to say so now. Experiences in other countries suggest that cases have increased suddenly after a long period of time. For example, Kovid’s first peak in the US came on April 11, when on 7 days the average average of cases was 31,942. By 29 May it had further fallen to 20,638. But then it started rising and reached another peak on 20 July when the 7-day average rose to 66,903. By 13 September it had fallen to 34,320 but by the 26th of September, it has again increased to 44,109. In Russia, Spain, France and the UK, new cases are rising, following a long-term decline in cases.

A 7-day average is a better picture than one-day figures. This is because there can be a significant difference in the number of daily cases due to the number of tests.

Will Corona cases increase in India?

The corona’s second and third wave in some countries does not mean that it will be the same in India. Of the 10 countries that have the highest number of cases of Kovid, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and South Africa have not yet seen a second peak. Corona Peak reached Brazil and South Africa in late July, but the cases have been reduced since then. Corona has not peaked since August in Colombia and Mexico. Data from states in India show that in some states the daily average of corona cases has decreased, while in some it is increasing.

What is the situation in the states?

The 7-day average of cases in India, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh has started declining. It is in these states that the most cases of corona have been reported. In the case of other big states, since August, the speed of corona has also decreased in Bihar. However, the number of daily cases is increasing in Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha. Assam, Telangana and Delhi are among the states where peak has been seen many times. In such a situation, assuming that once the cases start decreasing, they will go on falling, not right.