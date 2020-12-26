Highlights: Corona’s new strain reaches Uttar Pradesh from London, first case found in Meerut

This was confirmed by the sample report sent to Delhi, virus found in 2-year-old girl

Samples were sent to Delhi to find new strains among the 4 passengers who returned from London

Premdev Sharma, Meerut

The new strain of the deadly virus Corona has reached Uttar Pradesh from London. Corona’s new strain in a 2-year-old girl in Meerut has been confirmed. District Surveillance Officer Dr. Prashant Kumar confirmed this.

Dr. Kumar told that there is a case of Sant Vihar Colony of TP Nagar of Meerut. This has been confirmed by the sample report sent to Delhi. They said that samples of four more Corona positive patients were sent to Delhi. The report of everyone other than the child has come negative.

The health department has been stirred by a case of a new strain in Sant Vihar colony of Tipinagar, Meerut. Surveillance officer Dr Prashant Kumar said that the girl had returned from London to Meerut with her parents. He told that the report of parents has come negative. Along with this, the report of another woman who came in contact has also come negative.

The health department had sent samples to Delhi to locate the new strain among the 4 passengers who returned from London. Dr. Prashant told that after the reports of all these were positive on Friday night, he was admitted to Subharti Medical College. A separate ward was created for them there.

The CMO said that the sample was sent to a lab in Delhi to check whether it has a new form of corona. Now after investigation, a London strain has been found in the family’s child. He told that on December 14, the three came from London to Delhi and reached Meerut here on December 15 to meet their family members. However, all patients have early symptoms of corona. He has not yet got symptoms of second stage.