40 people who have recently returned to Delhi from Britain have been found infected with the Corona virus. At the same time, 494 new cases of infection have been reported in the city on Saturday. The health department gave this information. Officials said 14 patients died due to the deadly virus in Delhi on Saturday.In a statement quoting Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the Health Department said that 10,500-11000 beds are still empty even after reducing the availability of beds. Currently only 2,000 beds have patients.

40 people infected with new strain

Satyendra Jain said that as far as the new form of the virus that came in Britain is concerned, the infection has been confirmed in 40 people who have returned from there and all have been admitted to LNJP Hospital.