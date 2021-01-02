Four people who returned to Gujarat from Britain have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of corona virus. A top official of the state health department gave this information on Saturday. He also said that 15 people who had come from Britain to Ahmedabad were confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to confirm the infection from the new strain, although the results of the investigation are yet to come.Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanthi Ravi said that all the people coming from the UK to Ahmedabad were screened and samples of those confirmed to have been infected have been sent to NIV. We have been reported to have confirmed 4 new infections of the corona virus found in Britain in 4 samples. He said that the four patients have been sent to the isolation ward of SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad as per the guidelines of the Center.

Screening people

Jayanti said, “While tracing the contact of the passengers found in the infected, the passengers sitting in three rows in front and behind them have been identified and isolated. They are being monitored. The health department team is also regularly screening people who come in contact with these passengers. In response to a question, Jayanthi said that the treatment rules for patients infected with the new type of corona virus are similar to those of other infected.

Principal Secretary (Health) said that passengers coming from Britain have been kept in isolation ward. They are being tested by RT-PCR method after a week’s interval. Significantly, the state health department said last week that between November 25 to December 23, out of 1,720 travelers who came to Gujarat from Britain and other European countries, 12 passengers have been infected with the corona virus.