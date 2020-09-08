Coronavirus outbreaks are increasing rapidly. People of the film and TV industry are getting caught in it very fast. ‘Bhabiji is at home!’ Recently after news of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora being corona positive. Producer of Sanjay Sanjay Kohli also got corona infected and was quarantined at home and started treatment.

Meanwhile, now two more TV stars are reported to be coronated. Actor Sanjay Kaushik, who was a part of TV shows like ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘MTV Webbed’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ and ‘Ekkyavan’, has also been found to be Corona positive. Apart from him, ‘Gudiya Hamari Pe Pa Hari’ fame Karam Rajpal has also got corona test positive.



These symptoms were seen in Sanjay Kaushik, Kovid test done

Actor Sanjay Kaushik, who was playing the role of Rishimuni Narada in ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’, was taking all kinds of safety during the shoot, despite this, he was caught by Corona infection. In a conversation with our colleague Times of India, Sanjay Kaushik said about this, ‘Yes my Kovid test has come positive. Today when I was shooting with the team I had a cough and I went for routine checkup. I was told that my Kovid test has come positive. Shortly thereafter, I started getting fever and chills. I returned home immediately, so no one else on the set is at risk of infection. ‘

He further said, ‘Wife at home is taking care of me. But we are both living in separate rooms. I will be in isolation for the next 10 days. I currently have a cold, cough and fever. The shooting of the show will stop for three days.



Karam Rajpal first got cold and fever

At the same time, actor Karam Rajpal also got cold and fever initially and thought that there might be a viral fever. He decided to take a break from the shoot and rest at home. Since then, he is under the supervision of doctors and on his instructions Karam Rajpal got the corona test done which came positive. At the same time, shooting of reality TV show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ has also stopped since Malaika Arora was also found to be Corona positive. Two contestants of the show were also coronated recently.