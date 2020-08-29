India has now reached this position in terms of deaths, after coming to number three in the total cases of Corona. Mexico was third in the case of unsolicited records, where 62594 people lost their lives to the epidemic. On the other hand, the death toll in India now stands at 62635, higher than Mexico. At present, America is number one in this case.

In America one lakh 85 thousand people have lost their lives due to corona. Brazil is currently in second place. There Corona has taken more than one lakh 19 thousand lives so far. After receiving concessions in lockdown since June, the number of new Corona cases and deaths has been steadily rising. In India, where the number of deaths per million population was five at the end of May, it has now reached 45. Similarly, cases on this number have now gone up to 2554.

The total number of corona cases in the country as on May 31 was 182143 and 193 deaths. Now the total number of cases is 34,57720 while the number of deaths has increased to 62635. In most countries of the world, there is now a decrease in new cases and deaths of Corona.

Record new cases in 24 hours

In India, more than 76 thousand cases of corona virus were reported for the third consecutive day. 77464 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported during 24 hours on Friday, while 65032 people have been recovered and 1015 people died. Earlier on Thursday, 75760 new cases were reported. The total number of corona infections in the country has now crossed 3.4 million. Of these, more than 26 lakhs have won the war with Corona, and more than 62 thousand have lost their lives. The Ministry of Health says that now active cases of corona in the country have been reduced to 22 percent of the total cases.

4 crore people tested

So far, a total of 3 crore 94 lakh 77 thousand 848 tests have been done in the country to detect infection with corona virus. More than 10 million samples have been tested in the last two weeks alone. The number of investigations per million population in the country has increased to 28607. India has already attained the capacity to conduct 1 million tests per day.