Corona virus continues to wreak havoc around the world. So far, no such medicine or vaccine has been produced so that the speed of this dangerous virus can be stopped. According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, on Monday, the number of infections has crossed the four million mark worldwide. Experts have warned that this figure may be much higher than this, as many people are not showing its symptoms. At the same time, many other countries are also doing tests at a slow pace.So far, more than 10.1 lakh people have been confirmed dead worldwide due to this deadly virus. However, health experts have also stated here that the actual number of dead may be higher, as many governments have not given the actual number. At the same time, a large number of people have also died, who were not tested corona, although symptoms of this virus were present before they died.

America, India and Brazil top

The United States, Brazil and India have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, in recent weeks, the increase in the number of infected people is due to Europe. There has been a surge in the number of infected in Europe. So far in Europe, more than 2,40,000 people have been killed by the epidemic.

Transition growing rapidly in Europe as well

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there were weekly reports of around seven million cases in Europe and that the region was responsible for about a third of cases globally. About half of the new cases in Europe are from Britain, France, Russia and Spain. For this reason, Britain and France have to impose new restrictions in their country.

How many cases in which country