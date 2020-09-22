Uttar Pradesh Schools have not been opened in Uttar Pradesh since September 21 due to the growing Corona case. Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla informed that schools will not be opened yet. Opening of the school will be considered only when the transition is corrected. For the past several days, more than five thousand corona cases are coming here every day.

Bihar The Bihar government will consider the decision to open the school after 22 September. There is also talk that schools will be opened here after the assembly elections and Chhath Puja. Although Patna DM had allowed opening of schools from class 9 to 12 outside the Containment Zone, the parents refused to send the students.

Uttarakhand In Uttarakhand, there was preparation for opening the school from 21 September itself, but due to the growing corona virus infection, parents and teachers were not in favor of opening the school yet. In such a situation, the state government had given instructions to keep the schools closed till September 30.

Delhi The schools were going to open in Delhi from 21 September, but the Delhi government, amending its decision, has decided to keep the school closed till 5 October. This order of closure will be applicable to private schools affiliated to the corporation, NDMC, Delhi Cantt, including government. The decision to open the school here will be decided only after 5 October.

Gujarat In Gujarat too, schools did not open from September 21 due to Corona case. Now the situation is not clear about when the schools will be opened again. State Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Fudasama has said that a decision will be taken as soon as the situation improves.

Kerala Due to rising corona cases in Kerala, it has been decided not to open the school till October. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened in September or October amid growing Corona cases.

Punjab Schools, colleges and coaching centers will not be opened right now in view of the growing corona graph in Punjab. The government does not want to take the risk of calling children and schools here.

Chhattisgarh Due to the rising corona case in Chhattisgarh, 6 cities including Raipur are under lockdown. Elsewhere, schools have not been opened since 21 September. The state government said that now corona virus infection is more, in such a situation, the government cannot give exemption to schools.

Jharkhand The Jharkhand government has clarified that the decision to open the school will be taken only after September 30, after reviewing the situation in Corona.

Schools in many states reopened since Monday after more than 5 months in the midst of the Corona crisis. Students from 9th to 12th class spent the first day in school with masks and social distancing. Thermal scanning and sanitization was also arranged for children. Initially schools are opening with only 50% teachers and staff. Children will be able to enter school only when they have written permission from parents. All measures are being taken at the school to avoid corona. However, due to increasing cases of corona, some states have decided to keep the schools closed for the time being. These include several states including UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Kerala. When these schools will open again, it will determine the graph of Corona.