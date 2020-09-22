Uttar Pradesh
Schools have not been opened in Uttar Pradesh since September 21 due to the growing Corona case. Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla informed that schools will not be opened yet. Opening of the school will be considered only when the transition is corrected. For the past several days, more than five thousand corona cases are coming here every day.
Bihar
The Bihar government will consider the decision to open the school after 22 September. There is also talk that schools will be opened here after the assembly elections and Chhath Puja. Although Patna DM had allowed opening of schools from class 9 to 12 outside the Containment Zone, the parents refused to send the students.
Uttarakhand
In Uttarakhand, there was preparation for opening the school from 21 September itself, but due to the growing corona virus infection, parents and teachers were not in favor of opening the school yet. In such a situation, the state government had given instructions to keep the schools closed till September 30.
Delhi
The schools were going to open in Delhi from 21 September, but the Delhi government, amending its decision, has decided to keep the school closed till 5 October. This order of closure will be applicable to private schools affiliated to the corporation, NDMC, Delhi Cantt, including government. The decision to open the school here will be decided only after 5 October.
Gujarat
In Gujarat too, schools did not open from September 21 due to Corona case. Now the situation is not clear about when the schools will be opened again. State Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Fudasama has said that a decision will be taken as soon as the situation improves.
Kerala
Due to rising corona cases in Kerala, it has been decided not to open the school till October. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened in September or October amid growing Corona cases.
Punjab
Schools, colleges and coaching centers will not be opened right now in view of the growing corona graph in Punjab. The government does not want to take the risk of calling children and schools here.
Chhattisgarh
Due to the rising corona case in Chhattisgarh, 6 cities including Raipur are under lockdown. Elsewhere, schools have not been opened since 21 September. The state government said that now corona virus infection is more, in such a situation, the government cannot give exemption to schools.
Jharkhand
The Jharkhand government has clarified that the decision to open the school will be taken only after September 30, after reviewing the situation in Corona.
