new Delhi: Corona virus graph in India is improving now. There have been fewer deaths in the country in the last 24 hours than the US and Brazil. In the past day, 680 infected with corona were killed, while 970 and 716 corona infected died in America and Brazil respectively. Earlier every day, the highest death figures were coming in India. But now in India, corona seems to be under control, although most cases are still being filed in India every day. 67,708 new Corona cases have been registered on the previous day. At the same time, 81,514 patients have also been cured in the last 24 hours.

More than 73 lakhs infected in the country

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 73 lakh 7 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 11 thousand 266 patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 63 lakh 83 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 8 lakh 12 thousand. The number of people recovered is six times more than the number of active cases of infection. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases, mortality and recovery rate of corona virus.

According to ICMR, a total of 912 million samples of corona virus have been tested till October 14, out of which 11,36,183 samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.52%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 11%. With this, the recovery rate is 87%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

