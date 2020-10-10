Pakistan has imposed a limit on the timing of wedding halls and the number of guests amidst the devastation of the Corona virus epidemic in the country. Wedding halls in Pakistan reopened last month, as they were allowed to open after the lockdown. However, as the business resumed, there has been an increase in the number of Corona positive cases in Pakistan.

Imran government minister Asad Umar said on Monday that cases were increasing because of marriage halls and restaurants. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday also warned that an increase in COVID-19 infection can be expected in winter.

In a notification issued on Friday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revised the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for marriage halls. Under the revised guidelines, 300 people will be allowed for indoor events and 500 for outdoor events for two hours and up to 10 pm.

The NCOC said that Marriage Hall violating the SOP would be heavily fined and closed for a specified time.

Pakistan’s Health Ministry said that corona virus cases in the country increased to 3,18,266 after 671 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. So far, 6,558 people have died due to corona in Pakistan.