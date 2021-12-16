Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The participants in the 14th International Conference of the World Society for Psychosocial Rehabilitation, and the 7th Abu Dhabi International Conference on Mental Health, organized by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the largest health care network in the United Arab Emirates, discussed the consequences and lasting effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic. On mental health and psychological care services, and Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to support and rehabilitate individuals suffering from mental and psychological disorders.

And the conference, which is the first conference of the World Association for Psychosocial Rehabilitation to be held in the Middle East, and the first conference that combines in-person and virtual events in the history of the association, participated in the conference, 5000 virtual people, and 780 persons in attendance, from 42 countries, and 21 presentations were presented, during which 200 spoke Specialized and expert, and organized under the title “Mental Health, Rights, Equity, Recovery and Social Inclusion in Test Times”.

Dr. Nahida Niaz Ahmed, Consultant Psychiatrist and Chairman of the Behavioral Health Council at SEHA, said: “The conference was a great success and a remarkable turnout, which would not have been possible without the continuous support of the UAE government and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.”

She added that the conference highlighted the continuous support provided by SEHA to patients suffering from mental disorders, and thanked Dr. Medhat Al-Sabahi Abdo Al-Sabahi, consultant psychiatrist and board member of the International Association for Psychosocial Rehabilitation and former Vice-President of the Association, for his great efforts in making the association a success. Conference.

For his part, Dr. Ghanem Ali Al-Hassani, Chairman of the Local Scientific Committee and Director of Education and Research at SEHA Group, said: The most amazing thing we witnessed at the event are the inspiring, rich and purposeful performances, as countries of the world are making exceptional efforts to support and empower patients suffering from mental and mental illnesses. .

He added that the participants in the conference dealt with recent developments, starting from psychological and social rehabilitation to human rights and citizenship for these patients.

sessions

The main sessions of the International Conference of the World Society for Psychosocial Rehabilitation dealt with important topics such as the use of artificial intelligence in mental and mental health care, prevention of suicide and self-harm, mental and mental health in children and adolescents, and strategies and support for the health of mental and mental care workers.

Presentation sessions focused on a wide range of mental mental health topics, with the team of Franco Pasaglia Day Care Center in Greece winning first place for their distinguished presentation on “Psychological and vocational rehabilitation for members of the Association for Regional Development and Mental Health”, while Emirati woman Amira Salem came in second place. Bawazir, Moza Marzouki and Farah El-Zein, while a team from India comprising Harkishan Mamtani, Kartik Singay, Sujay Ramachandria and their colleagues tied for third place for their presentation on “Barriers to Occupational Rehabilitation in Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Case Series”, and a team from Egypt including Dr. Sahar Daoud, Dr. Noha Ali and Dr. Manal Eleiwa, from the Psychosocial Rehabilitation Unit for Oncology Nurses at the British University in Cairo, presented a presentation entitled “Caring for Caregivers”.