Abhishek Gautam, Noida

The impact of the corona infection that has spread across the world has started showing on the educational loan as well. Applications for loans this year have fallen by less than half compared to previous years. Experts say that all the students who dream of studying abroad are afraid to take loans because they cannot reach there due to corona and they have to pay interest. Its biggest impact is visible on the education hub of Noida.

The closure of most institutes and new admissions due to Kovid is also one of the reasons. Usually, a large number of students applied for loans from March to September, but this time it is not happening. Now the meritorious students are also shying away from taking loans for studies.

A large number of students come to study here

Noida-Greno, which has been recognized as an education hub, has several large institutions. Apart from different cities of the country, a large number of students from abroad also come to study here. They get admission by taking education loan from the bank.

According to Lead District Manager Ved Ratan, the district was given a target of Rs 181 crore for education loan in the financial session 2020, but till now only education loan of Rs 8 crore 43 lakh has been taken.

Corona stopped the pace of education loan

Talking about last year, an education loan of about Rs 13 crore was taken. Last year, around 250 applications were received for education loans. This year it has been reduced to just under 100. This makes it clear that Corona has stopped the pace of agitation loan.

This time, due to fear of student Corona from the district, he did not apply for education loan. Ved Ratan says that compared to last year, this year there has been a decline of 25 per cent in the application of loan for studying abroad.

Education people process

It will be easy for the student or their parents to take an education loan from the bank where they have an account. The educational institute where the child is going to study should be recognized by the government. There are two types of education people. One for studying from a recognized institute in the country and the other for studying abroad. Education loan starts from 4 lakhs, which can be more than 20 lakhs.

If you have to apply for an education loan, you www.vidyalakshmi.co.in You can fill the application form by visiting Experts believe that apply from the same bank where they have an account.

Post Kovid may increase demand

For education loans, each bank sets its own interest rate. The loan has to be repaid after 1 year of completion of the education of the children. If the child gets a job immediately after the completion of studies, then after 6 months after getting the job, the repayment of the education loan starts.

According to Ved Ratan, District Manager of Lead Bank, keep an eye on the data for the last four years, more students are paying their own loans than parents in making loan payments.

Demand for taking education loan will increase rapidly

According to experts, there has been a decrease in the number of applicants for education loans during this period. But once this phase has passed, the demand for taking an education loan will increase rapidly. Experts tell the reason behind this that during the Kovid, the business and jobs of people have been affected. But this should not affect the children’s education. For this people will be attracted towards education loan.

Don’t know how the future will be

Atul Bandhu, a guardian, said that the parents have lost their attachment to the loan. Even after taking an education loan, many children remain unemployed. That is why I would say here that parents are not taking loans because of unemployment, not because of Corona.

At the same time, Yatendra Kasana said that due to Corona, many students have stopped studying. Due to this, parents and students are not taking education loans. How about the future after Kovid. Due to this fear, people are distancing themselves from education loans.

Application for education loan is not coming at this time

Noida Lead District Manager Vedaratna Kumar said that applications for education loans are not coming at this time. Talking about last year, around 250 education loan applications came. This year the application for education loan has been reduced to within 100.